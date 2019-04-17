Brett Young and Wife Share Adorable Gender Reveal Video
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 9:22 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Brett Young and Taylor Mills attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Brett Young and wife, Taylor are having a baby girl! Young, who was a college baseball pitcher, used his skills to hit a ball full pink dust during the couple’s gender reveal. Young and his wife made the pregnancy announcement right before the 2019 ACM awards, Young has been excited to start his family since marrying Taylor in November. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!” Young told People Magazine. Have a good idea for a gender reveal? Share it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwU61V4HvwI/?utm_source=ig_embed

