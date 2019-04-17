Brett Young and Wife Share Adorable Gender Reveal Video

Brett Young and wife, Taylor are having a baby girl! Young, who was a college baseball pitcher, used his skills to hit a ball full pink dust during the couple’s gender reveal. Young and his wife made the pregnancy announcement right before the 2019 ACM awards, Young has been excited to start his family since marrying Taylor in November. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!” Young told People Magazine. Have a good idea for a gender reveal? Share it!

