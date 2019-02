NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 20: Singer/Songwriter Brett Young performs during 2017 Christmas 4 Kids Concert at Ryman Auditorium on November 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

CMT Crossroads is matching Brett Young with Boyz II Men for their next installment. The The reigning ACM new male vocalist and Grammy Award-winning R&B group will record the one hour show in Nashville February 28th with the episode airing on March 25th.