Brett Eldredge teams with Minted for holiday collection

Brett Eldredge and online marketplace Minted are teaming up for a good cause this festive season.

A new holiday collection of cards with Brett’s lyrics on it has been launched alongside several other products he specially curated. These include the Woodland Border holiday card, the Custom Engraved Valet Tray, the Nothing is as You Left it canvas painting and more.

“I believe Christmas songs capture the light in all of us, letting it shine each winter. Spreading cheer to hospital patients and their families is what the season is all about,” shares Brett.

A portion of every purchase from this collection will be donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, a cause that’s close to Brett’s heart.

To shop Brett and Minted’s holiday cards and gifts, visit minted.com.

Coming up, Brett will hit the road on his 2023 Glow Live Tour, which kicks off November 24 in Nashville. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Brett’s website.

