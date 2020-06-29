Brett Eldredge Shares New Album’s Title Track, Complete Track Listing
Brett Eldredge’s fifth studio album, Sunday Drive, will be released on July 10th. He’s celebrating the release by sharing the album’s title track, which is available now for digital download.
Brett said, “Many years ago, I was an intern at universal music publishing where I worked in the basement tape room transferring CDs into MP3s. I loved listening to all of the incredible songwriters’ songs and was always blown away by what people could create from their soul. One day I stumbled upon this song called “Sunday Drive,” (written by Barry Dean, Don Mescall, Steve Robson) and I was stopped in my tracks. I couldn’t believe a song could be written by someone else but feel like every word and melody was every part of my life existence. I secretly/selfishly hoped and prayed no one would record it so that one day when the time was right, I could record it and make it something extremely special. That day is today, and it happens to be the title of my album. I cannot wait for you to take this journey with this song, I know it will do something special to your heart and soul.”
Brett has also shared the full Sunday Drive track listing which reveals that he co-wrote 11 of the album’s 12 songs.
The debut single from Sunday Drive is called “Gabrielle,” and it’s making its way up the country charts.
Here is the Sunday Drive track listing:
1. Where the Heart Is – Brett Eldredge, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tyler Johnson
2. The One You Need – Brett Eldredge, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt Rogers
3. Magnolia – Brett Eldredge, Scooter Carusoe
4. Crowd My Mind – Brett Eldredge, Ross Copperman
5. Good Day – Brett Eldredge, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk
6. Fall For Me – Brett Eldredge, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk
7. Sunday Drive – Barry Dean, Don Mescall, Steve Robson
8. When I Die – Brett Eldredge, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk
9. Gabrielle – Brett Eldredge, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk
10. Fix A Heart – Brett Eldredge, Scooter Carusoe
11. Then You Do – Brett Eldredge, Scooter Carusoe
12. Paris Illinois – Brett Eldredge, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk