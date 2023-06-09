Brett Eldredge Shares Heartfelt Update: ‘Grateful For The Journey Thus Far’

Brett Eldredge shared a heartwarming life update after staying relatively quiet on his social media channels for several weeks.

The country star posted a reel on Instagram reflecting on a few recent memories and reflecting on his intention for the year.

Eldredge explained in his caption that he aims to “do things that make me feel grounded and connected to life,” spending time with family and friends, and making time for experiences in life other than his music.

“I’ve been touring for a decade and wanted to feel some normalcy for a moment, to experience some of the things I feel I’ve missed out on,” he wrote, “I am so grateful for the journey thus far and getting to step back from the pressures I’ve put on myself in a wild industry and working on breaking old patterns is hardddd work but so powerful and worth it,” Eldredge wrote.

Do you take breaks from social media and if so, how does it make you feel?