Brett Eldredge Postpones Chicago Shows After Positive COVID Test

Dec 17, 2021 @ 9:18am

Brett Eldredge had to postpone his Chicago shows after testing positive for COVID.  “Been feeling like I’ve had a cold or something the last few days,” Eldredge said in a video on Instagram. The singer had been tested several times before heading to Chicago with all of the tests coming back negative. “I went to check one last time, just to make sure it wasn’t COVID or something, and, unfortunately, turns out I have COVID, which really sucks,” He says. “I’ve been so excited about playing this show… breaks my heart.” Although Eldredge canceled his Chicago shows he remained optimistic about his shows after Christmas.  What was the worst thing about having COVID, share your story.

The Brett Eldredge performance originally scheduled to take place at The Chicago Theatre on December 17 and 18th, 2021, has been rescheduled to December 29,  and 30th 2021.

Your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show date and will not need to be exchanged.

