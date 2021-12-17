Brett Eldredge Postpones Chicago Shows After Positive COVID Test

Brett Eldredge had to postpone his Chicago shows after testing positive for COVID. “Been feeling like I’ve had a cold or something the last few days,” Eldredge said in a video on Instagram. The singer had been tested several times before heading to Chicago with all of the tests coming back negative. “I went to check one last time, just to make sure it wasn’t COVID or something, and, unfortunately, turns out I have COVID, which really sucks,” He says. “I’ve been so excited about playing this show… breaks my heart.” Although Eldredge canceled his Chicago shows he remained optimistic about his shows after Christmas. What was the worst thing about having COVID, share your story.
–Your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show date and will not need to be exchanged.