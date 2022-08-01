      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge performing three Christmas shows at Ryman Auditorium

Aug 1, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Brett Eldredge

The country singer will resume his Glow Live Tour this year, beginning with a three-night stay at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November. 

The holiday show will feature Brett performing classic holiday hits off his pair of Christmas albums, 2016’s Glow and Mr. Christmas, released last year. He’ll kick off the tour with a trio of shows at the Ryman on November 25-27. Tickets go on sale August 5. 

“Christmas came early!!!” Brett writes on Instagram Stories, teasing that more dates will follow. 

The “Lose My Mind” singer has made a tradition out of performing holiday shows since 2017, with the Glow Live Tour officially launching in 2018. 

Brett released his seventh studio album, Songs About You, in June. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

