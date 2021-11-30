Brett Eldredge Offers Epic ‘Mr. Christmas’ Performance – Next: Chicago Theatre

Brett Eldredge proves he deserves the title of “Mr. Christmas.”
His performance of “Merry Christmas Baby” for CMA’s Country Christmas was nothing short of show-stopping. It appears to be the icing on the holiday cake, as he continues to travel with his 2021 Glow Live Tour.
The boy from Illinois returns to his home state with a grand-finale performance at the 100-year-old Chicago Theatre, December 16th. Congratulations to everyone who won tickets, here, at WCCQ!
Eldredge’s Christmas tour is a companion to his eleven-track, “Mr. Christmas” holiday album.
Brett has appeared on CMAs Country Christmas six times, since it was introduced in 2010. He says, over and over again, that holiday music is his absolute favorite, and he’d sing it all year, if he could.
Who do you think sung “Merry Christmas Baby” the best? Otis Redding, Elvis Presley, or Brett Eldredge?