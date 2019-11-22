Brett Eldredge lends his ‘Glow’ to the Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Warner Music NashvilleThree years after his Christmas album came out, Brett Eldredge continues to Glow.
This year, he’ll lend his holiday magic to Christmas in Rockefeller Center, as he performs at the lighting of New York City’s most famous tree.
You can tune in Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to watch the two-hour show that also features Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Derek & Julianne Hough, Chicago, Idina Menzel, the Radio City Rockettes, and more.
This season, Brett’s also taking Glow on tour with ten live dates. They kick off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in early December, and wrap in Brett’s home state of Illinois on December 21.
