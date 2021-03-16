      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge launches #GoodDayMovement

Mar 16, 2021 @ 2:12pm

Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge has officially started his #GoodDayMovement with a good deed. 

Named after his uplifting single “Good Day,” Brett  started the campaign as a way to support communities in need. He recently partnered with Little Beet restaurant in New York City to donate meals to Homes for the Homeless, an organization that provides families experiencing homelessness with shelter, food and necessary resources such as childcare, education, employment training and more. 

Each week, a new #GoodDayMovement challenge will be shared through Brett’s fan club, The Locals.

“Good Day” is the second single from Brett’s 2020 album, Sunday Drive. 



By Cillea Houghton 
