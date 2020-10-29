Brett Eldredge Joins Kelly Clarkson On Christmas Duet
Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson tapped Brett Eldredge for a new original holiday song called “Under The Mistletoe,” which is available now. She co-wrote and co-produced the song, which tells the story of a budding holiday romance.
Kelly said, “I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe. Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under The Mistletoe.'”
Brett added, “When Kelly sent me this song I was blown away by the soul and joy that it brought into my life the moment I heard it. I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together I knew we landed something very special. I think we are going to be singing this song for a very long time and I’m glad I get to do that with one of the best vocalists on this earth.”
Brett released his own Christmas album called Glow in 2016.