      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge Joins Kelly Clarkson On Christmas Duet

Oct 29, 2020 @ 9:33am
Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson tapped Brett Eldredge for a new original holiday song called “Under The Mistletoe,” which is available now. She co-wrote and co-produced the song, which tells the story of a budding holiday romance.
Kelly said, “I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe. Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under The Mistletoe.'”
Brett added, “When Kelly sent me this song I was blown away by the soul and joy that it brought into my life the moment I heard it. I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together I knew we landed something very special. I think we are going to be singing this song for a very long time and I’m glad I get to do that with one of the best vocalists on this earth.”

Brett released his own Christmas album called Glow in 2016.

 

TAGS
Brett Eldredge Kelly Clarkson Under The Mistletoe
Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better