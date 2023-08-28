Brett Eldredge Explains Why He Took A Break From Touring, Prepares To Embark On ‘Very Exciting Next Chapter’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge performs at the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Brett Eldredge has taken almost a total break from the road this year, having played just a handful of shows.

In a new interview, Eldredge opened up about his time off, sharing that he’s used the time to focus on what’s most important to him.

“I’ve really been spending time reflecting on my life,” he said. “I’ve been touring for over 10 years straight, and I wanted to take some time to breathe and be around family and friends and grow relationships.”

While he’s been off the road, the country crooner has gotten back to making music, though there’s no indication of when or if fans might hear what Eldredge has been up to.

“Through the time off, I’ve been writing a lot of music for fun. It’s obviously going to be for a project, but I’ve learned that instead of trying to write something that has to fit into a box or whatever, I’m just having fun writing,” he revealed.

