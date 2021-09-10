      Weather Alert

Brett Eldredge Encounters a Bear in his Garage

Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:00am
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT)

Brett Eldredge got a big, furry surprise as he was trying to go for a hike; when he encountered a bear in his garage.

Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.

The Paris, Illinois, native posted a video, which shows the bear knocking over a bin and trying to pry it open.

Eldredge and his fellow hikers tried to scare the bear away, by yelling, which eventually worked.  The bear left without incident.

Meanwhile, the “Don’t Ya” singer prepares for his tour, which starts next week.

 

