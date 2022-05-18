Brett Eldredge Announces Tour, Releases New Song, Video – Tour Starts Here!

In addition to releasing a new song and video, called “Wait Up For Me,” Brett Eldredge announces his new Songs About You Tour, which kicks off on June 19th in Wheaton.
General tickets go on sale on Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time.
“Wait Up For Me” was co-written by Brett alongside Mark Trussell and Heather Morgan. The song will be included on Brett’s upcoming fifth studio album, Songs About You, due out on June 17th.
Brett said, “Mark and I started writing this song by the fireplace in Montana. He was playing around with some chords on the piano and I just started singing and putting a sexy feel to it. Heather was dealing with some altitude sickness that day and was resting at the time but suddenly she appeared out of nowhere with this amazing line – ‘I’m gonna keep you warm like a furnace in the winter // you can cool me off like a summertime breeze.’ She arose from her slumber and just jumped right in!”
The title track from Songs About You is currently climbing the country charts.
And the tour starts here, in his home state of Illinois, at Ribfest!
Here are the dates on the Songs About You Tour:
06/19 – Wheaton, IL – Dupage County Fairgrounds
07/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery^^
07/23 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre^
07/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theater^
07/28 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*
07/29 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre*
07/30 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino*
08/04 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Amphitheatre*
08/05 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater*
08/06 – Doswell, VA – SERVPRO Pavilion**
08/18 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre+
08/19 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park Amphitheater+
08/20 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amp*
09/02 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall++
09/03 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus++
09/04 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent++
09/09 – Madison, WI – Overture Hall*
09/10 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*
09/15 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion+
09/16 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center+
09/17 – Bethlehem, PA – SteelStacks+
09/22 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre+
09/23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foelinger Theater+
09/24 – Saginaw, MI – Huntington Park Amphitheater**
^ w/ special guest BRELAND
* w/ special guest Nate Smith
+ w/ special guest Lauren Alaina
^^ w/ special guest Shelby Darrall
** w/ special guest Caylee Hammack
++ special guest TBA