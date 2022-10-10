Brett Eldredge Announces 2022 ‘GlOW LIVE’ Tour

Brett Eldredge has announced the return of his “GLOW LIVE’ tour in honor of the holiday season.

The tour will begin on November 25th with a three-show residency at Nashville’s Ryman auditorium.

He will also make appearances in Washington DC, New York, Chicago (December 15th & 16th @ the Chicago Theatre), Boston, and more.

Tickets for the annual holiday show go on sale Friday, October 15 or you can try to win them off Bossman all this week starting tomorrow morning @ 7:30 by playing “Name That Tune’ with him. I’ll bet it will be a Brett Eldredge song! Oh! one more thing these tickets are for the December 15th show.