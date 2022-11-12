Brendan McLoughlin Shares A Sweet Message To Miranda Lambert

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert celebrated her birthday recently, and Brendan McLoughlin sent her a sweet message to celebrate her big day.

Brendan said, “Happy Birthday, @mirandalambert. It’s always an honor to be called your husband.”

He continued, “You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday, and I love you.”