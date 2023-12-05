Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ Finally Hits No. 1

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 29: Brenda Lee hosts the CMA Presentation of The 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Announcement at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee had made ‘Billboard’ chart history.

Her holiday classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has topped the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 singles chart for the first time since it was released in 1958.

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” now holds the record for the longest gap between a song’s release and its appearance at the top of the Hot 100.

The track is only the third Christmas song to top the Hot 100. The other two are “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks with David Seville and, of course, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Where does “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” rank among your favorite holiday songs?