98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ Finally Hits No. 1

December 5, 2023 5:05PM CST
Share
Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ Finally Hits No. 1
NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 29: Brenda Lee hosts the CMA Presentation of The 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Announcement at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee had made ‘Billboard’ chart history.

Her holiday classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has topped the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 singles chart for the first time since it was released in 1958.

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” now holds the record for the longest gap between a song’s release and its appearance at the top of the Hot 100.

The track is only the third Christmas song to top the Hot 100. The other two are “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks with David Seville and, of course, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Where does “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” rank among your favorite holiday songs?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?

Recent Posts