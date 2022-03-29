BRELAND TAPS KANE BROWN, CHARLES KELLEY FOR BENEFIT CONCERT

Newcomer BRELAND will host a benefit concert for Oasis Center in Nashville, which helps support local youth in need. He has enlisted some of his famous friends to participate in the BRELAND & Friends event, including Kane Brown, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, RaeLynn, Tyler Braden, Restless Road, Seaforth and Brittney Spencer. BRELAND & Friends is set for April 12th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
BRELAND said, “Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis, and their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched. I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. Every artist I have joining me at the Ryman represents the same altruistic ideals as the Oasis Center, and I’m so excited to share the stage with them.”
Tickets are available at axs.com.
BRELAND will be on hand at the 2022 CMT Music Awards where he is nominated for three fan-voted trophies. The winners will be announced on April 11th on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
