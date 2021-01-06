      Weather Alert

BREAKING: Violent Protests at the U.S. Capitol

Jan 6, 2021 @ 2:42pm

President-elect Joe Biden is addressing the chaos unfolding in the U.S. Capitol. Biden says right now our democracy is under an unprecedented assault. He said the scenes of violence at the Capitol do not represent the true America. Biden said it must end now and called on what he termed a “mob” to disperse.

Vice President Mike Pence says the violence at the U.S. Capitol has to stop. He made the plea on Twitter and asked that people leave. He said the violence at the Capitol “will not be tolerated.” He also issued a warning that those who are engaged in what’s happening will be brought to justice

The Senate floor is now clear of protesters. They’ve been removed from the Senate wing and moved towards the Rotunda, according to an officer. They are shuffling them out the East and West doors of the Capitol Building. It’s unclear if there are still protesters in the House.

A woman is helped up by police during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police are trying to take control of the U.S. Capitol. The chaos started after thousands of supporters of President Trump stormed Congress during the vote to certify the 2020 election. There are reports of shots fired and tear gas being used inside the Capitol. Images show protesters inside both chambers, smashing glass and waving flags. Capitol police can be seen with their guns drawn as protesters try to break through doors. House and Senate members are sheltering in place or are being evacuated. The vote to certify the election has been put on hold and it is not clear when it will resume.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

One person is hurt and has been taken out of the U.S. Capitol on a stretcher. A video showed a woman who was bloody being wheeled out of the building. The woman has yet to be identified but it is not thought to be a member of Congress.

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

