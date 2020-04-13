BREAKING: Judge Makes Ruling “NorthPoint Meeting to Go Forward”
Monday morning saw local groups Just Saw No to NorthPoint and Warehouse Workers for Justice along with Will County Board Member Rachael Ventura announced that prominent civil rights law firm Loevy and Loevy would be filing a temporary restraining order in an attempt to stop Monday night’s Joliet City Council Meeting. NorthPoint has asked the city of Joliet to annex more than 12-hundred acres to build their Compass Business Park.
Circuit Judge John Anderson ruled that the Temporary Restraining Order did not meet the burden of proof necessary for the court to approve the order. That ruling will allow the NorthPoint Meeting to move forward. The Judge however did have strong language directed at Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and the city of Joliet stating he believed the city’s effort were shady but illegal.