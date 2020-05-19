Breaking Benjamin cancels tour with Bush, Theory & more
Credit: Chris YanktonBreaking Benjamin has canceled the band’s summer U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming run also included Bush, Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia on the bill, as well as “Outlaws & Outsiders” singer Cory Marks. It was set to kick off July 15 in Bristow, Virginia.
Refunds will be available to ticket holders. Visit BreakingBenjamin.com for all ticket info.
Earlier this year, Breaking Benjamin released a new album called Aurora, featuring acoustic versions of songs from throughout the band’s career. It also includes a new song called “Far Away,” featuring Cold‘s Scooter Ward.
