      Weather Alert

Breaking Benjamin cancels tour with Bush, Theory & more

May 19, 2020 @ 1:15pm

Credit: Chris YanktonBreaking Benjamin has canceled the band’s summer U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming run also included BushTheory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia on the bill, as well as “Outlaws & Outsiders” singer Cory Marks. It was set to kick off July 15 in Bristow, Virginia.

Refunds will be available to ticket holders. Visit BreakingBenjamin.com for all ticket info.

Earlier this year, Breaking Benjamin released a new album called Aurora, featuring acoustic versions of songs from throughout the band’s career. It also includes a new song called “Far Away,” featuring Cold‘s Scooter Ward.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands