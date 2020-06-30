“Breaking Bad” Documentary Coming Out
Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston attend the "Breaking Bad" final episodes premiere hosted by the Film Society of Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
If you are still craving more “Breaking Bad” — you are in luck!
A new documentary about the hit series and it’s spin off “Better Call Saul” is coming out next month.
It will dive into the themes and characters, along with the real-life events that “loosely” inspired some of the episodes.
The documentary called “The Broken and the Bad” will be hosted by Giancarlo Esposito, who played the drug lord/chicken restaurant owner Gus Fring.
The documentary will be out July 9th on AMC in America. Here’s the complete story from KRQE Albequerque
