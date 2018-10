BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown and his wife Shelly announced that they are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

From what I have seen the two are splitting on the best terms, expressing their gratitude for each other but acknowledging that they are steering in different directions as life goes on. The couple has 5 kids aging from 4 to 11.