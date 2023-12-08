98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout

December 8, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
ABC

It’s time to shake up your next workout.

Carrie Underwood‘s fitness app Fit52 has shared a full-body workout inspired by Carrie’s ReflectionThe Las Vegas Residency that will “fire up your heart rate.”

The V-E-G-A-S Workout consists of v-up crunches, explosive tuck jumps, goblet squats, ankle biters and side shuffles.

You can check out a demonstration of the workout now on Fit52’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

For tickets to Carrie’s Vegas residency shows in December and 2024, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie’s currently #30 on the country charts with “Out of That Truck,” the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts