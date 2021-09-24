Bread Hack!

Did you know the color of the plastic tags on Bread can be important?
According to Reader’s Digest commercial bread is baked and delivered on a strict schedule to keep it as fresh as possible, and the color of the tag on the bag indicates the day of the week it was baked.
Even though there’s a “sell by” date, the colors are supposed to make it easier for the staff in the store to rotate fresh bread in and older loaves out!
Bakeries usually have Wednesdays and Sundays off, so there’s only five colors: Blue is Monday . . . Green is Tuesday . . . Red is Wednesday . . . White is Friday . . . and Yellow is Saturday.
Of course, not all supermarkets and bakery’s uses this system, but it’s widely-used at the large chain stores, and some smaller stores too.