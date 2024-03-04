Brantley Gilbert’s going “Off the Rails” on Friday
March 4, 2024 3:05PM CST
Brantley Gilbert is set to roll out a new track, “Off the Rails,” on Friday, March 8.
The announcement arrived Monday via Brantley’s socials, alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art.
“NEW SONG… OFF THE RAILS… FRIDAY #bgnation #offtherails,” Brantley shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Off the Rails” is also the name of Brantley’s ongoing headlining tour, which includes upcoming stops in Wetumpka, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Canton, Ohio, on March 9, 10 and 21, respectively.
Tickets are available now at brantleygilbert.com.
