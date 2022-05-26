Brantley Gilbert’s Deer Farm Is Complete For Vets!!

Brantley Gilbert’s Deer Farm Is Complete For Veterans … “You know, the farm’s finally done and we’re extremely proud of it. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The past two years we’ve been able to do our vet hunts, and they’ve gone off without a hitch and it’s working exactly the way I dreamed it would, I prayed it would. More than anything, one of the reasons I built it was to be able to do something I enjoy doing and share a farm that special with somebody that deserves it. We built that farm for veterans, period, whatever it is they struggle with. Whether it’s just everyday things we all deal with or if it is PTSD, or whatever, that farm for me, once you pull in the gate, everything else is outside. And it’s just like a sanctuary and you know, to be able to share that with folks, it’s been amazing.”