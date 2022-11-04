BRANTLEY GILBERT TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM
Brantley Gilbert will digitally release a new 10-track album called So Help Me God next Thursday (November 10th). This is the followup to his 2019 album, Fire & Brimstone.
Brantley said, “In the past, my albums were almost direct reflections, direct chapters of my life. Whatever I’d gone through since I wrote the last record would make its way onto the new album. There’s still some of that with So Help Me God since I’m a co-writer on all the songs – it’s been three years since the last release and a lot of life lived. But I feel like this album is more of a mixtape of great songs. We wanted to put songs that sounded good together, but also songs that covered a wide variety of genre influences . . .”
The lead single from So Help Me God is called “Heaven By Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill. Brantley co-wrote the song with Michael Hardy, AKA HARDY, among others. The song heads to radio later this month.
Brantley’s co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch kicks off on November 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continues through December 17, wrapping in Las Vegas, Nevada.
FAST FACTS
1. Heaven By Then with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunger Phelps, Taylor Phillips)
2. Rolex® On A Redneck featuring Jason Aldean (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips) 3. Miles of Memories (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips) 4. She’s The One (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips) 5. The Worst Country Song Of All Time featuring Toby Keith and HARDY (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)
6. Son Of The Dirty South featuring Jelly Roll (Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord)
7. How To Talk To Girls (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)
8. Little Piece of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor)
9. Gone But Not Forgotten (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick)
10. So Help Me God (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)
