BRANTLEY GILBERT TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM

Brantley Gilbert will digitally release a new 10-track album called So Help Me God next Thursday (November 10th). This is the followup to his 2019 album, Fire & Brimstone.

Brantley said, “In the past, my albums were almost direct reflections, direct chapters of my life. Whatever I’d gone through since I wrote the last record would make its way onto the new album. There’s still some of that with So Help Me God since I’m a co-writer on all the songs – it’s been three years since the last release and a lot of life lived. But I feel like this album is more of a mixtape of great songs. We wanted to put songs that sounded good together, but also songs that covered a wide variety of genre influences . . .”

The lead single from So Help Me God is called “Heaven By Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill. Brantley co-wrote the song with Michael Hardy, AKA HARDY, among others. The song heads to radio later this month.

Brantley’s co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch kicks off on November 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continues through December 17, wrapping in Las Vegas, Nevada.

