Brantley Gilbert To Host Trail Rides To Benefit ACM Lifting Lives
On Saturday, April 17th, Brantley Gilbert will host 500 fans on three separate trail rides at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, TN followed by a live show presented by Whiskey Jam. Entry tickets are available for $50 per person and all proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of The Academy of Country Music, going directly to their COVID-19 Response Fund. Tickets are available online at brantleygilbert.com.
Brantley said, “I wanted to come up with a way to give back during this difficult time in our industry, and I also wanted to give folks something safe and fun to look forward to. All my fans know I’m a bit of an enthusiast when it comes to cars, bikes and off-road vehicles, so a trail ride in the great outdoors is the perfect adventure.”
Polaris is supporting Brantley’s event, providing swag bags to the first 130 ticket buyers, along with a RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate that will be available for auction, while Camping World will donate an off-road vehicle trailer for auction.