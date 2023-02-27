BRANTLEY GILBERT SET TO RELEASE DELUXE ALBUM

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brantley Gilbert will release his, So Help Me God Deluxe Edition on April 21. A press release describes the project as showcasing his “vast medley of influences alongside a wide cast of collaborators.”

Brantley commented, “We’ve always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording. It’s not necessarily something we’ve done on purpose, but it tends to happen because we always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us.”

Five new songs have been added to the deluxe album, 10 others were previously released.

Brantley co-wrote all 15 tracks on the project, including his current single “Heaven By Then” which features Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

FAST FACTS

Track List 1. “Heaven By Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips

2. “Rolex On A Redneck” featuring Jason Aldean | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips

3. “Miles of Memories” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips

4. “She’s The One” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips

5. “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” featuring Toby Keith and HARDY | Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly

6. “Son Of The Dirty South” featuring Jelly Roll | Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord

7. “How To Talk To Girls” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray

8. “Little Piece of Heaven” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor

9. “Gone But Not Forgotten” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick

10. “So Help Me God” | Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly

11. “Wrote The Book Around Here” | Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Phelps, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly

12. “Tailgates Of Heaven” | Brantley Gilbert, Derek George, Josh Phillips

13. “Bury Me Upside Down” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray

14. “All Over The Map” | Brantley Gilbert, Randy Montana, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly

15. “Behind The Times” | Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips

My new album #SoHelpMeGod is OUT NOW 🙏🏻 I’ve been truly blessed to collaborate with some of the best writers in the country, and we’ve written some amazing stuff for this project. I can’t wait for you to hear it #BGNation. Listen here: https://t.co/tl6NciCzMZ pic.twitter.com/oFou7LD2FJ — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) November 10, 2022



Get Rollin’ Tour with Nickelback

June 3 Hometown Jams Music Festival 2023* Hobart, IN

June 12 Videotron Centre Quebec City, QC

June 14 Centre Bell Montreal, QC

June 16 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI

June 20 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB

June 22 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK

June 24 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

June 25 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB

June 28 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

June 30 White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA

July 1 RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA

July 6 USANA Amphitheater Salt Lake City, UT

July 8 Toyota Amphitheater Wheatland, CA

July 9 Shoreline Amphitheater Mountain View, CA

July 12 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ

July 14 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

July 15 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

July 18 Ball Arena Denver, CO

July 20 Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

July 22 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

July 23 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

July 29 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater Tampa, FL

July 30 Ameris Bank Amphitheater Alpharetta, GA

Aug. 1 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Aug. 3 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 5 American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI

Aug. 7 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

Aug. 9 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug. 13 Pine Knob Music Theater Clarkston, MI

Aug. 16 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Lake, NY

Aug. 18 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Tinley Park, IL

Aug. 19 Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

Aug. 22 Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA

Aug. 24 Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME

Aug. 26 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Aug. 27 Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA

Aug. 30 UBS Arena Belmont Park, NY