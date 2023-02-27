98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BRANTLEY GILBERT SET TO RELEASE DELUXE ALBUM

February 27, 2023 9:24AM CST
Share
BRANTLEY GILBERT SET TO RELEASE DELUXE ALBUM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brantley Gilbert will release his, So Help Me God Deluxe Edition on April 21. A press release describes the project as showcasing his “vast medley of influences alongside a wide cast of collaborators.”

Brantley commented, “We’ve always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording. It’s not necessarily something we’ve done on purpose, but it tends to happen because we always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us.”

Five new songs have been added to the deluxe album, 10 others were previously released.

Brantley co-wrote all 15 tracks on the project, including his current single “Heaven By Then” which features Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

FAST FACTS

Track List

  • 1. “Heaven By Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips
  • 2. “Rolex On A Redneck” featuring Jason Aldean | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips
  • 3. “Miles of Memories” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips
  • 4. “She’s The One” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips
  • 5. “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” featuring Toby Keith and HARDY | Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly
  • 6. “Son Of The Dirty South” featuring Jelly Roll | Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord
  • 7. “How To Talk To Girls” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray
  • 8. “Little Piece of Heaven” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor
  • 9. “Gone But Not Forgotten” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick
  • 10. “So Help Me God” | Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly
  • 11. “Wrote The Book Around Here” | Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Phelps, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly
  • 12. “Tailgates Of Heaven” | Brantley Gilbert, Derek George, Josh Phillips
  • 13. “Bury Me Upside Down” | Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray
  • 14. “All Over The Map” | Brantley Gilbert, Randy Montana, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly
  • 15. “Behind The Times” | Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips

 


Get Rollin’ Tour with Nickelback

June 3            Hometown Jams Music Festival 2023*                Hobart, IN
June 12          Videotron Centre                                                 Quebec City, QC
June 14          Centre Bell                                                           Montreal, QC
June 16          Van Andel Arena                                                  Grand Rapids, MI
June 20          Canada Life Centre                                             Winnipeg, MB
June 22          SaskTel Centre                                                    Saskatoon, SK
June 24          Rogers Place                                                       Edmonton, AB
June 25          Scotiabank Saddledome                                      Calgary, AB
June 28          Rogers Arena                                                       Vancouver, BC
June 30          White River Amphitheatre                                     Auburn, WA
July 1             RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater                      Ridgefield, WA
July 6             USANA Amphitheater                                           Salt Lake City, UT
July 8             Toyota Amphitheater                                             Wheatland, CA
July 9             Shoreline Amphitheater                                        Mountain View, CA
July 12           Footprint Center                                                    Phoenix, AZ
July 14           The Forum                                                            Los Angeles, CA
July 15           T-Mobile Arena                                                     Las Vegas, NV
July 18           Ball Arena                                                             Denver, CO
July 20           Walmart AMP                                                        Rogers, AR
July 22           Dos Equis Pavilion                                                Dallas, TX
July 23           Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion                          The Woodlands, TX
July 29           MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater            Tampa, FL
July 30           Ameris Bank Amphitheater                                   Alpharetta, GA
Aug. 1            Bridgestone Arena                                                Nashville, TN
Aug. 3            Hollywood Casino Amphitheater                           Maryland Heights, MO
Aug. 5            American Family Insurance Amphitheater             Milwaukee, WI
Aug. 7            Xcel Energy Center                                               St. Paul, MN
Aug. 9            Blossom Music Center                                          Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug. 13          Pine Knob Music Theater                                      Clarkston, MI
Aug. 16          Darien Lake Performing Arts Center                     Darien Lake, NY
Aug. 18          Hollywood Casino Amphitheater                           Tinley Park, IL
Aug. 19          Ruoff Music Center                                                Noblesville, IN
Aug. 22          Xfinity Center                                                         Mansfield, MA
Aug. 24          Maine Savings Amphitheater                                 Bangor, ME
Aug. 26          Jiffy Lube Live                                                        Bristow, VA
Aug. 27          Hersheypark Stadium                                            Hershey, PA
Aug. 30          UBS Arena                                                             Belmont Park, NY

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
2

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Say THIS to a Friend Too Much
5

It's Galentines Day - Will You Celebrate the BFF?

Recent Posts