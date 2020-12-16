      Weather Alert

Brantley Gilbert Reveals DIY Garage Renovation Called the ‘Dawg House’ — Go Inside!

Dec 16, 2020 @ 8:37am
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Brantley Gilbert performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

During the COVID-19 pandemic stay at home protocols, Brantley Gilbert was able to pursue an almost decade-old dream of his: renovating his garage into a man cave.
Dubbed the “Dawg House” after Gilbert’s favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs, Gilbert and his friends wanted to create a versatile space where they could write and record music, throw parties, and unwind after a long day at work. Here’s the complete story from People.

Check out the “DAWG HOUSE”

