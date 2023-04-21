98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Guilty Pleasure

April 21, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Guilty Pleasure
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Brantley Gilbert recently revealed what his guilty pleasure is, which has surprised many fans.

Gilbert said about his music taste, “Man, I like me a good rock ballad. I just do.”

He continued, “‘Photograph,’ ‘Far Away,’ and those kinds of things brought me to the table. Yeah, I kind of did get introduced to them from the ballad side of things.”

He also share his love for the band Poison, and many rock ballads influenced his music.

I have to agree with Brantley, there is nothing like a good rock ballad! It just hits you right in the middle of your soul.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

Tim McGraw's Talented Daughter Gracie Shares Exciting Announcement
3

Will 'Dial Of Destiny' Be Last Indiana Jones Flick?
4

‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series In The Works At Netflix
5

10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound

Recent Posts