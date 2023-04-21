Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Guilty Pleasure

Brantley Gilbert recently revealed what his guilty pleasure is, which has surprised many fans.

Gilbert said about his music taste, “Man, I like me a good rock ballad. I just do.”

He continued, “‘Photograph,’ ‘Far Away,’ and those kinds of things brought me to the table. Yeah, I kind of did get introduced to them from the ballad side of things.”

He also share his love for the band Poison, and many rock ballads influenced his music.

I have to agree with Brantley, there is nothing like a good rock ballad! It just hits you right in the middle of your soul.