Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Surprise With Rowdy New Duet “Son Of The Dirty South”

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll team up for a new song released on Friday (June 24). “Son of the Dirty South,” pays tribute to the duo’s southern roots. Gilbert alerted fans of the new release via his Instagram page.
“My new song #SonOfTheDirtySouth featuring @jellyroll615 is OUT NOW… Couldn’t wait to release this one….” Gilbert wrote on Instagram. “Y’all are gonna want to crank it #BGNation… Thanks to my man Jelly for blowing this one out of the water with me.”
Jellyroll followed up by writing, “LETS GO! This is the anthem for the summer baby!”