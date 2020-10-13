Brantley Gilbert Honors Veterans/Farmers with Party at His Alabama Farm
Brantley Gilbert recently teamed up with Kubota Tractor Corporation and Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) on National Farmer’s Day, which was yesterday (Monday, Oct. 12th), to honor five recipients of new Kubota equipment as part of the 2020 “Geared to Give” program. Recognizing their current and past U.S. military service and their continued service to their communities through farming, recipients and their families were invited to join Brantley on his farm in Alabama for a special ceremony and a private performance.
Brantley said, “We wouldn’t have the abundance or variety of food we have today without our nation’s farmers. I’m honored to be able to share in this effort with Kubota and FVC, and to pay tribute to all our active military and especially to these five veterans who have served our country once in the armed forces and who continue serving their communities today through farming.”
Prior to the postponement of his 2020 Fire’t Up Tour, Brantley partnered with FVC to purchase a selection of products for catering on each concert stop, spotlighting the value locally sourced meats, dairy and produce can make on each community.