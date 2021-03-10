Brantley Gilbert: He and His Wife Started Out Like Romeo and Juliet

Brantley Gilbert reveals that, he and his wife, Amber, had a rather scandalous relationship, while dating back in high school. But it’s not what you think… It’s only because they went to rival schools – and they were supposed to hate each other.
He says, quote, “I’m from Jefferson, Georgia. [My] wife graduated from Commerce High School, which is across the river. [It] was the most hated rivalry, for high school football, in the state of Georgia. You weren’t supposed to date, across the river.
Gilbert adds that it was like a little Shakespearean tragedy: “So, we had like a little Romeo and Juliet thing goin’ on. To the extent that, we live in Maysville, which is like neutral territory. It’s right in between the two.”