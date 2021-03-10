      Weather Alert

Brantley Gilbert: He and His Wife Started Out Like Romeo and Juliet

Mar 10, 2021 @ 9:55am

Brantley Gilbert reveals that, he and his wife, Amber, had a rather scandalous relationship, while dating back in high school.  But it’s not what you think…  It’s only because they went to rival schools – and they were supposed to hate each other.

He says, quote, “I’m from Jefferson, Georgia.  [My] wife graduated from Commerce High School, which is across the river.  [It] was the most hated rivalry, for high school football, in the state of Georgia.  You weren’t supposed to date, across the river. 

Gilbert adds that it was like a little Shakespearean tragedy:  “So, we had like a little Romeo and Juliet thing goin’ on.  To the extent that, we live in Maysville, which is like neutral territory.  It’s right in between the two.

 

