BRANTLEY GILBERT HAS ONLY GREAT THINGS TO SAY ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON

Brantley Gilbert is climbing the charts with his latest single, “Heaven By Then,” featuring a guest appearance by Blake Shelton , along with Vince Gill . While Brantley hasn’t spent a ton of time with Blake, he says his encounters with The Voice star have never been anything but positive. He tells us: “Any time you meet somebody in this business, especially as another artist, you never know what to expect. Everybody has horror stories and great stories about different people, you know. And I will say that Blake Shelton has been just solid. I think a lot of him. He’s never been anything but kind and welcoming. We played a show with him one night, and there really wasn’t any time, and he sent somebody to get me and made time for me to come back and say hey. And Gwen (Stefani) was back there with him. I’ve never met her, I got to meet her. And I don’t know that you’ll meet anybody that’ll say a whole lot of negative stuff about Blake.”