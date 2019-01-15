Brantley Gilbert can toss the heck out of a football in his new video

ABC/Image Group LA – Brantley Gilbert’s video for his new single, “What Happens in a Small Town” is set to premiere Thursday on CMT, but the Georgia native is giving his fans a special behind-the-scenes preview on his socials now.

In the clip, we see Brantley make an impressive pass underneath the Friday night lights with a local football team, before he and Lindsay Ell struggle to keep it together to perform their duet.

“Everybody’s been laughing and cutting up and acting a damn fool,” Brantley admits.

“It’s so hard to sing a serious song,” Lindsay adds.

In the short snippet, we also catch a glimpse of an impressive classic red Mustang.

Stay tuned for more details about the premiere of the “What Happens in a Small Town” video over the next few days. It’s the first new music from Brantley since 2017’s The Devil Don’t Sleep.

