Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber welcome their daughter, Braylen Hendrix

Sep 10, 2019 @ 9:29pm

ABC/Image Group LABrantley Gilbert’s second child — a girl he and wife Amber named Braylen Hendrix — has arrived.

Braylen was born Monday at 1:18 p.m. ET at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measuring 19-and-a-half inches long.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Brantley tells People.

You can also check out some of Braylen’s first photos via People as well. 

Braylen’s big brother, Barrett Hardy-Clay, will turn two in November.

Brantley’s new little girl arrives a little less than a month before the release of his next album, Fire & Brimstone, which is set to be released October 4. The album includes a song Brantley wrote about being a dad, called “Man That Hung the Moon.”

