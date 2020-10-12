Brandy to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Derek BlanksBillboard has announced R&B singer Brandy will take the stage for her first performance at the Billboard Music Awards.
Brandy will dazzle fans with a performance of her hit single “Borderline,” from latest album, b7, which peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Adult R&B songs chart. The Grammy-winning singer will also perform “No Tomorrow” with special guest Ty Dolla $ign and take us back to 1998 with her Grammy-nominated single, “Almost Doesn’t Count.”
Meanwhile Xfinity is presenting a bonus performance from rapper and singer SAINt JHN, who’ll debut his new single, “Sucks to Be You” from his upcoming album, WTWWB!, which drops Friday.
Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can use the Voice Remote feature to enjoy JHN’s performance, along with a new, never-before-seen interview, as well as listen to music from each BBMA-nominated artist.
Brandy joins the BBMAs’ already star-studded lineup, which includes Alicia Keys, En Vogue, Post Malone, Kane Brown, Khalid, Swae Lee and more.
Tune into the 2020 Billboard Music Awards broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson is this year’s host.
By Rachel George
