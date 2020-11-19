Brandy & Summer Walker to perform for the virtual Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul event

Derek BlanksR&B singers Brandy and Summer Walker are set to perform for the Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul event next month.
“So excited to announce a special #PandoraLIVE event on December 1, hosted by @pandora!” wrote Brandy on Instagram. “Join @summerwalker & I for a magical night of performances, interviews, and more.”
Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul highlights top artists from all music genres, including R&B, country, rock, and more.
“This is gonna be epic,” wrote one fan in the post’s comments.
The popular virtual series will highlight Brandy’s legacy as an artist who helped define today’s generation of music to becoming a role model for Black women all over the world. Known as “the Vocal Bible,” Brandy released her seventh album, b7, in July, which marked her most personal project to date.
Pandora LIVE will also spotlight another Black female powerhouse vocalist: Summer Walker. The R&B singer and songwriter has kept fans buzzing with her break-up anthems and sensual melodies, as heard on her successful platinum-selling debut, Over It.
The evening will be previewed with exclusive pre-show activities including an artist trivia game and an opportunity to virtually meet and greet with fans 15 minutes before.
Get ready to see Brandy and Summer Walker like never before on Tuesday, December 1 at 9 p.m. ET.
For RSVP tickets, head over to the Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul website.
By Rachel George
