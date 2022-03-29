Weather Alert
Brandon Road In Joliet Blocked Due to Stuck Truck
Mar 29, 2022 @ 7:23am
Avoid
Brandon Road between Woodruff Avenue and US 6
after a semi-tractor trailer tried to drive under the bridge despite height restrictions. This occurred at about 5:30 a.m.
The Brandon Road Bridge is also raised as a result of the stuck truck. Crews are having difficulty removing the trailer that’s partially stuck under the bridge.
Signs overhead read the viaduct is
12 feet one inch
. The tractor trailer is reported to be
13 feet and 6 inches tall
.
