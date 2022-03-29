      Weather Alert

Brandon Road In Joliet Blocked Due to Stuck Truck

Mar 29, 2022 @ 7:23am

Avoid Brandon Road between Woodruff Avenue and US 6 after a semi-tractor trailer tried to drive under the bridge despite height restrictions. This occurred at about 5:30 a.m.
The Brandon Road Bridge is also raised as a result of the stuck truck. Crews are having difficulty removing the trailer that’s partially stuck under the bridge.
Signs overhead read the viaduct is 12 feet one inch. The tractor trailer is reported to be 13 feet and 6 inches tall.
