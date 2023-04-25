98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘BRAKING’ NEWS: Miley Cyrus Returns to Brunette Hair Despite Dolly Parton’s Wishes

April 25, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
‘BRAKING’ NEWS: Miley Cyrus Returns to Brunette Hair Despite Dolly Parton’s Wishes
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Are you sitting down?

Miley Cyrus has returned her hair color to brunette.

The singer displayed her new look on Sunday, April 23, at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Fans took to Twitter, to debate if Miley was actually a brunette, considering she still has streaks of blonde in her hair.

Nonetheless, one particular person was not in favor of her switching up her style.  During an interview for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, she revealed that her godmother, Dolly Parton, said, “You can’t do that.  You are me!

Dolly is said to have clutched her pearls, in shock, that Miley wanted to change her hair.

More about:
#Blonde
#Brunette
#DollyParton
#HairColor
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#MileyCyrus
#Mylestones

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
3

Tim McGraw's Talented Daughter Gracie Shares Exciting Announcement
4

Kenny Rogers Duets W/ Dolly Parton On First Posthumous Album
5

10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound

Recent Posts