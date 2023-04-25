‘BRAKING’ NEWS: Miley Cyrus Returns to Brunette Hair Despite Dolly Parton’s Wishes

Are you sitting down?

Miley Cyrus has returned her hair color to brunette.

The singer displayed her new look on Sunday, April 23, at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Fans took to Twitter, to debate if Miley was actually a brunette, considering she still has streaks of blonde in her hair.

Nonetheless, one particular person was not in favor of her switching up her style. During an interview for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, she revealed that her godmother, Dolly Parton, said, “You can’t do that. You are me!”

Dolly is said to have clutched her pearls, in shock, that Miley wanted to change her hair.