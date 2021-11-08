Braidwood Police Searching for Missing Resident

The Braidwood Police Department is currently looking for a missing 60-year-old resident. It was Sunday at 12:00pm that Braidwood Police received a report of resident Patrick Husch missing. The golf cart that he was operating was found on a nature trail in Shadow Lakes. The Braidwood Police Department is currently conducting a search, assisted by members from the following organizations; Braidwood Fire Department, Braidwood ESDA, LaSalle County GSAR, Naperville GSAR, Carol Stream SAR, Plainfield EMA, Kane County EMA, McHenry County EMA, and Drone Teams from WCEMA and Wilmington ESDA. At this time Police are not seeking assistance from the general public.