Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing
May 24, 2022 @ 1:19pm
Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 /
[email protected]
or Chief Lyons at
[email protected]
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dining Together Is Good for You - Not Just Because of the Food
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Artists Who've Never Had a #1 Hit
NASCAR May Be Coming Back To Joliet!
Recent Posts
Grilling Survey!
5 hours ago
Lady A Talks About Food For Memorial Day!
6 hours ago
Nashville notes: Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley & more
7 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
Nominate a Charity for Credit For A Cause
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On