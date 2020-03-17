Brady Officially Leaving Patriots, Are Bears Next?
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots in a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday, ending his 20-year run with the only NFL team he has ever known. Brady did not say which team he will sign with for the 2020 season, but he did indicate he was leaving. He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.
A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Brady has not yet made a decision on where he will play and will be exploring his options. Most Bears fans would certainly entertain Tom Brady leading the Bears next year, but not so fast.
Brady is seeking somewhere in the $30-million range per season. The Bears barely had that in cap space…at least until they made a free agent signing late last night. According to Yahoo Sports, the Bears have signed for Saint & Packer Tight End Jimmy Graham. Adam Scheffer reports the deal is two-years, $16 million, including $9 million guaranteed. Graham played the last two seasons in Green Bay with 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest across-the-board output since his rookie season in 2010. Graham would be a great pickup if this were 5 or 6 years ago. That seems like a lot of money for what is now a “marginal” Tight End. Either way his $9 million contract makes Tom Brady an impossible task. Look for him to sign with the Tennessee Titans or Las Vegas Raiders.
Here’s Tom Brady’s Instagram Post: