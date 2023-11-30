98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bradley Cooper Says He’d Rather See Eagles Win Super Bowl Than Win an Oscar

November 30, 2023 10:00AM CST
An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Here’s a “die hard” fan for you.

Bradley Cooper’s new movie, Maestro, may be generating Oscar buzz, but the star says he’d gladly give up any Oscars he might get, to see the Philadelphia Eagles win another Super Bowl.

Eagles Super Bowl victory.  I gotta go Eagles,” Cooper said, when he was recently asked which of the two are more important to him.  “I know.  I’m sick.”

Fortunately for Cooper, he may not have to choose.  Not only is Maestro a top candidate for some industry awards, but the Eagles currently have the best record in the NFL – with 10 wins and only one loss.

What would you give up to see your favorite team win a Super Bowl?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: The Oscar statue is seen during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

