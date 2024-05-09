Bradley Cooper Producing PBS Documentary about Un-Paid Care-Givers

Bradley Cooper and PBS are teaming up for a documentary, about an increasingly concerning issue in many American homes.

The subject matter, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is the people who provide unpaid care for family members, or close friends.

The outlet states, “The film will examine both systemic issues within the care system — where more than 50 million Americans provide unpaid care to family members — as well as tell personal stories of people who care for loved ones.”

Cooper is a filmmaker and actor who’s been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award. He’s won two Grammy Awards.

The project will air in 2025.

Have you ever provided for a family member? If so, in what way?