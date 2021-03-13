      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley’s Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need

Mar 13, 2021 @ 11:59am
A customer shops at the meat counter at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart can rely on thousands of cameras hanging from the ceiling that track when products are running low or when produce or meat start to lose their freshness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Brad Paisley expected his nonprofit The Store to feed about 300,000 people, per year.  Then the pandemic hit, and they went into overdrive.  They served one million meals – just in the month of January.

 

You want to talk about perfect timing AND rising to the challenge?  Let’s rewind, to about a year ago, when Brad Paisley opened The Store, his free grocery store in Nashville.

They had a number of meals that they were set up to give away . . . and then came COVID – and that plan got blown out of the water.

Paisly talked about it, on “The View”  … “We opened last year, and you can imagine, immediately we were hit with this crazy demand.  

“We expected to do about 300,000 meals last year.  And we ended up doing a million in January.  We weren’t even a year old, yet.  I don’t know how we did it.  But you rise to it, in a time like this.”  He and his wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, have kept up the help, somehow.

(Here’s the video.  Starting at 3:31 he explains why he named it The Store, which we’ve talked about before.  The pandemic stuff starts at 3:58.)

 

TAGS
#BradPaisley #Hungry #KimberlyWilliamsPaisley #LifeSavers #ThanksPandemic #TheStore
Popular Posts
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash