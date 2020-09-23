Brad Paisley & Wife Kimberly in Chicago TODAY for Million Meal Donation Tour
Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who opened a free grocery store earlier this year, have pledged to donate 1 million nutritional meals this month. The initiative is billed as the Million Meal Donation Tour, which kicked off in Detroit, last week.
The tour visited food banks in 16 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Nashville. It will end in Chicago , TODAY, Sept. 23rd.
The couple and their food brand, Tiller & Hatch, are working with Feeding America on the initiative. They hope to serve individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurities and financial hardship. Here’s the complete story from the Herald & Review.