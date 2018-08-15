Brad Paisley Visits His Favorite NFL Team

Brad Paisley performs "Heaven South" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Cleveland Browns got a visit at their training camp on Tuesday from one of the biggest stars in country music, who also happens to be a lifelong fan of the team.
Dropping in on the second to last day open to the public, Brad Paisley spent part of the team break at the end of practice with the players and General Manager John Dorsey. The three-time Grammy winner says he became a Browns fan as young boy and grew up loving former quarterback Brian Sipe. He even dressed up as the Kardiac Kids’ QB for Halloween at least three times.
Paisley says he told the team to “go win it for that boy” this season. Here’s more from the Cleveland Browns.

 

https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1029459223686594560/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1029459223686594560&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F247sports.com%2Fnfl%2Fcleveland-browns%2FArticle%2FBrad-Paisley-at-Browns-training-camp-120681575%2F

